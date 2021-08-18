California to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for all indoor events with 1,000+ people

The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday strengthened requirements for so-called "mega events" announcing that proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before an event starts, will be required for all indoor gatherings with more than 1,000 people.

The new mandate will take effect beginning Sept. 20, according to CDPH.

Currently, verification of being vaccinated or a pre-entry negative test is already required for indoor events with more than 5,000 people in attendance.

"The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death."

Beyond dropping the requirement from 5,000 to 1,000 people in attendance, the state's health department also updated its guidance noting that self-attestation to verify a person’s vaccination status will no longer be accepted. The aforementioned changes will remain in place until November 1, 2021, according to CDPH.

Just Monday, Los Angeles County health officials also tightened their restrictions for so-called "mega events," mandating residents wear masks at all outdoor events with more than 10,000 people, regardless of vaccination status.

LA County's order includes, but is not limited to, music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance events and marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts.

