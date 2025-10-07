3 critically injured after medical helicopter crashes on California freeway

The Brief Three people were left with critical injuries following a medical helicopter crash. The aircraft crashed on Highway 50 in Sacramento. A group of motorist jumped into action to help responding firefighters, officials said.



Three people were seriously injured after a medical helicopter crashed on a California freeway on Monday night, officials said.

What we know:

Cell phone video of the crash was captured by a driver on Highway 50 when the helicopter experienced what officials are calling an

"in-air emergency" around 7 p.m.

Authorities said the three injured were the pilot, a nurse and a paramedic. One of the crash victims had to be rescued from underneath the aircraft while another was ejected. A group of motorists helped the fire department lift part of the aircraft to free the person who became pinned, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The three victims are expected to survive their injuries sustained in the crash.

Cause of crash under investigation

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said they were investigating the crash of the Airbus EC-130 T2 helicopter.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 50, according to officer Mike Carrillo, a spokesperson for the Valley Division of California Highway Patrol. The lanes have since reopened.

The aircraft was a REACH Air Medical helicopter, according to the company, which said in a statement that they "are keeping all those impacted in our thoughts and prayers."

"We are in the process of determining the details of this situation, as well as the condition of the REACH crew involved, who were all taken to area hospitals," the company’s statement said.