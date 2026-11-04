California House District 34: Democratic Socialist Angela Gonzales-Torres leads Jimmy Gomez

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Democratic Socialist Angela Gonzales-Torres appeared headed for victory Wednesday with a 59%-41% lead over Rep. Jimmy Gomez in the 34th Congressional District, according to figures from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The 31-year-old said she challenged Gomez in the district stretching from Koreatown to East Los Angeles and north to Eagle Rock "because as a community we really could see that the federal government and Congress in particular would be weaponized against us as immigrant families, as working class individuals, as women."

Her other reasons for running included seeking "to make LA more affordable for everyone by taxing billionaires, getting big money out of politics, putting people over endless wars" and "to be the fighter for the change we deserve."

Gonzales-Torres also supports "bold investment in climate response and resilience to protect communities and build a sustainable future."

She describes herself as a "Chicana anthropologist, advocate for justice, lifelong Angeleno who's currently working two jobs and running a full- time campaign for Congress."

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Her two jobs are being an academic counselor with Pasadena City College's Community Overcoming Recidivism through Education programs, helping former inmates, and program director for a permanent affordable intergenerational housing project in Altadena.

According to a biography on her campaign website, Gonzales-Torres was born and raised in Highland Park, the daughter of a deportee raised by a single mother on programs like SNAP and Medicaid.

Gonzales-Torres was president of the Highland Park Neighborhood Council, worked in the Los Angeles mayor's office, and as a regional representative on Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee.

The campaign and elections website Ballotpedia designated the race as among what would be 50 "battleground" races on Aug. 28.

The House ethics committee announced Aug. 17 it was reviewing allegations that Gomez "may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct, including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer."

The New York Post reported in April that Gomez, D-Eagle Rock, "was spotted surreptitiously kissing a much younger congressional aide in the summer of 2023." The Los Angeles Times noted the incident reportedly occurred at a party hosted by then-Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin.

Swalwell suspended his campaign for governor and resigned from Congress in April after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Gomez had been a co-chair of Swalwell's campaign.

Gomez told CNN on Aug. 17 that he made "personal mistakes outside my marriage" but said his actions "were consensual in nature and haven't violated the law or House ethics rules."

Gonzales-Torres told the Los Angeles Times in a statement Aug. 17, "At a time when working families are struggling the most, we need to get creeps out of office. We need representatives who will actually focus on fighting for policies like Medicare for All -- not people like Rep. Jimmy Gomez and Donald Trump, who are mired in scandal and investigation."

Gomez billed himself as "A fighter for working families." He has touted his efforts fighting President Donald Trump on immigration, healthcare and healthcare affordability, affordability broadly, and protecting democracy.

Gomez was elected to the seat in a 2017 special election, succeeding Xavier Becerra, who had been appointed as California's attorney general after Kamala Harris had been elected to the Senate. He is the founder and chair of the Congressional Dads Caucus and Congressional Renters Caucus.

Gomez was a member of the Assembly from 2012-17, authoring legislation to address public health, environmental justice, water conservation, access to education, civic engagement, campaign finance disclosure, LGBTQ+ rights and affordable housing.

Gomez received a bachelor's degree in political science from UCLA and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University.

Gomez topped the primary field of four Democrats, one Republican and one no party preference candidate with 46% of the vote. Gonzales-Torres was second with 30.7%.