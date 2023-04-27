Heat wave to hit California, but rain returns to forecast

The hottest temperatures of the year so far expected to hit California in the coming days, according to weather officials.

But don't get too comfy with the summer-like temperatures, as rain returns to the forecast next week!

According to the National Weather Service, highs are forecast to reach into the 90s and 100s by Saturday for some areas, especially the Inland Empire. The peak of the heat wave will be Saturday for most areas.

The cold front is expected to move into the region as early as Sunday, but the bulk of the rain is forecasted for Wednesday through Friday, where rain chances are now between 70 and 90%.