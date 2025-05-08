California heat wave: Warmer temps, dry conditions for Mother's Day weekend

Warmer temperatures and dry weather are on tap for Mother's Day weekend across Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, heat will peak over the interior valleys on Friday and Saturday.

"Temperatures will be warming rapidly, with highs well into the 90s in the inland valleys with a 20-30% chance of reaching the first 100 [degrees] of spring in places like Woodland Hills and Paso Robles," the NWS said.

Due to highs predicted to be 15 to 20 degrees above normal, the latest forecast indicates heat advisories could be issued for some areas.

Officials are advising anyone with hiking plans to delay them if possible. Those who do decide to go hiking should avoid doing some during peak hours and bring plenty of water.