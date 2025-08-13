California grocers push to allow alcohol sales at self-checkout

The Brief Grocers in California are proposing to allow the sale of alcohol at self-checkout to offset costs from a new bill regulating the kiosks. California is the only state in the country that bans the sale of all types of alcohol at self-checkout stations.



A dispute over self-checkout stations in California has evolved to include a debate over alcohol sales.

The backstory:

SB-442 aims to prohibit retailers from using self-checkout kiosks unless they meet certain workplace requirements, including specific staffing, signage, and item limits.

The legislation, authored by Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, is intended to improve workplace conditions.

However, grocers argue that the new regulations will increase their operational costs, which would then be passed on to consumers.

In response, the California Grocers Association is proposing that they be allowed to sell alcohol at self-checkout to help offset potential new costs.

Big picture view:

California is the only state in the country that bans the sale of all types of alcohol at self-checkout stations.

The law was passed 11 years ago and signed by then-governor Jerry Brown.

What's next:

A hearing for SB-442 has not yet been scheduled.