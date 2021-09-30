California governor signs host of police reforms including decertification, duty to intervene

article

Standing among lawmakers and families whose sons died at the hands of police, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a host of reform bills that span from decertifying fired police officers from ever getting another job to opening up records when there has been sustained findings of racism.

After the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a host of lawmakers around the country, including California, aimed to make police departments more transparent and accountable, as well as put limits on police power.

Many of those efforts died last legislative season, but were revived and signed into law on Thursday. Newsom said he hoped that honoring the families' pain would be reflected in this package of bills.

"It is always is always gratifying to be able to put into into law. Let me say that again to see your ideas put into law to help Californians become more safe," said Assemblyman Reggie Jones Sawyer (D-Los Angeles).

State Attorney General Rob Bonta, who authored some of the bills, added: "We are showing that you can build trust with the public and enhance safety of our community and our officers at the same time that they are not mutually exclusive, that in fact they are reinforcing that by building trust."

The hallmark of the bills is the Kenneth Ross Jr. Act, or SB 2, which permanently strips away the badges of officers found to have committed serious misconduct and ending what author Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford called the "wash, rinse and repeat cycle" of officers moving from department to department even if they have a questionable history. The bill was signed in the Rawley Gym in Gardena, not far from where Ross was killed.

Forty six states already have this law, which prevents officers from getting hired anywhere else, much like if a doctor loses is medical license.

"We're here to recognize him," Bradford said. "It was three years ago a young man who was simply running across the park having some issues. And instead of sending a crisis team, the 25-year-old was shot in the back and killed in broad daylight by an officer who really had no business being here in the city of Gardena."

Other bills that Newsom sign include:

The PEACE Act, or SB 89, authored by Reggie Jones Sawyer (D-Los Angeles), which increases the minimum age of police officers from 18 to 25.

AB 490 , authored by now Attorney General Rob Bonta, forbids law enforcement from using carotid restraints or choke holds or employ maneuvers that will increase a substantial risk of positional asphyxia. He stood by the family of Angelo Quinto of Antioch, who died during a mental health crisis after officers pressed their knees on his neck Dec. 23, 2020. His family came to the news conference, speaking out, and crying quietly on the sidelines.

Duty to Intervene, or AB 26, authored by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) otherwise known as the "George Floyd Bill." This requires use of de-escalation techniques, stopping excessive use of force when an officer is in a position to do so and documenting and reporting the incident in real time to dispatchers. Failing to intervene would also mean that that officer would be disciplined in the same manner as the officer who committed the wrongdoing.

SB 776, authored by Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) would expand her landmark police transparency bill, by making pubic records where there is sustained findings when an officer has engaged in bias or discriminatory behavior.

Law enforcement groups opposed many aspects of the bills. For example, in terms of Bradford's, they said they supported the concept of decertification, but were worried the bill may be too vague, and give too much power to the state commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST.

In terms of the public transparency bill, police and cities argued it would create too much of an administrative burden to go through records and release them to to the public.

Bradford said that his office worked with police, including one of his childhood friends who worked for the Los Angeles police for 35 years, to craft some of the legislation because they wanted to hear law enforcement's point of view.

"And this guy was constantly in my ear telling me what we should and should not do, what is appropriate, what is not appropriate," Bradford said.

However, Bradford added: "If we had a bill that law enforcement liked one hundred percent, then we didn't have a bill. look, we're not promoting perfect here, but we are promoting progress."

