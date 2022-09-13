California launches free 24/7 online tutoring service

If your kiddo - or even you - could use some extra homework help now that the school season is in full swing, we've got some good news for you.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new initiative offering free online tutoring 24/7 for every Californian as part of $254 million in grants to public libraries statewide.

Real-time homework help with a one-on-one tutor in every K-12 subject is now available via HelpNow. You can also access HelpNow on the websites of the 1,130 local public libraries around the state.

The pilot program led by the state library offers assistance in Math, Language Arts, and other core K-12 subjects English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

You can access the service 24 hours a day by laptop, tablet, or phone.

If you're an adult, you can take advantage of HelpNow too! There's no age limit to who can use the service. Adult learners can even get additional resources such as writing assistance, citizenship resources, and other tools.

"With historic investments to give the youngest Californians a strong start in life, enrich our schools and expand supports like tutoring, we’re building on our commitment to create more opportunities for every child in our state to thrive, "said Governor Newsom. "Public libraries are the hearts of communities across the state and our hubs of learning, discovery, and oftentimes – safety. While states across the nation are banning books, California is awarding $254 million in grants for our historic public libraries – an investment to make books more accessible by repairing and modernizing libraries throughout the state."

The 234 projects in this initial round of funding under the Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program range from $14,300 to $10 million and include efforts to make libraries safer and more accessible, including their ability to be cooling centers for underserved communities.

"Not every family can afford a private tutor. Now through the CA State Library Brainfuse HelpNow program, every Californian can get free online tutoring. HelpNow tutors will assist all learners from Kindergartners on up build thinking and problem-solving skills. Tutors work with students through their homework challenges, and guide them to the right solution, without giving the answer," said Jack Rothstein, Brainfuse Library Services Director.

To learn more about the free online tutoring service, tap or click here.