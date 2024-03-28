California weather: Rain expected over Easter weekend

Enjoy the calm over the next couple of days before a storm moves into Southern California by Easter weekend.

Forecast models show the storm will begin to make its way into the region by Friday night, bringing steady rainfall and breezy conditions.

An additional 1–3 inches of rain is expected along the coast and in the valleys, while the mountains and foothills could see between 3 and 6 inches of rain. Also, this atmospheric river could dump up to four feet of snow for elevations above 6,000 feet, with snow levels possibly dropping to as low as 4,500 feet by Sunday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said there’s a 20% chance of snow on the Tejon Pass and expect minor impacts.

(National Weather Service)

The heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday morning and residents should brace for roadway flooding, landslides, possible power outages and dangerous high surf.

This storm is a cold one and the colder air will destabilize the atmosphere, which will lead to the chance of thunderstorms late Saturday into Easter Sunday. Overall, rain isn't expected to last all day Sunday, but the NWS said it's difficult to predict the breaks in rainfall.

Temperatures for most of Southern California will hover around 60 degrees and for those in the higher elevations, temperatures are forecast in the low to mid-30s.

At this point, the National Weather Service hasn’t issued any weather advisories.

When will it stop raining?

The spring storm is expected to begin tapering off on Monday, with warm and dry conditions expected for the rest of the week.