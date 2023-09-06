This is California's favorite author of all time, survey says

Calling all bookworms - who's your favorite author of all time?

Iconic literary legends like Harper Lee, Mark Twain, and Ernest Hemingway may come to mind.

A survey by StoicQuotes.com recently revealed each state's most beloved authors and the results may or may not surprise you.

In California, the prestigious title went to homegrown author John Steinbeck.

Steinbeck, a native of California, drew much of his inspiration for several of his bestsellers from the landscapes, people, and social dynamics of California.

Author John Steinbeck, whose novel "The Grapes of Wrath" ranks as one of the classics of the 20th century American letters, holds a press conference October 25th, 1962 after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. / Getty Images

"His literary works often feature the iconic settings of California, from the fertile valleys of the Salinas in "East of Eden" to the arduous journey along Highway 66 in "The Grapes of Wrath." Through his writing, Steinbeck captured the essence of California's diverse communities and its complex socio-economic fabric. His portrayal of the state's struggles during the Great Depression and its impact on the lives of ordinary people left an indelible mark on both literature and the collective understanding of California's history. In many ways, Steinbeck's connection to California is inseparable from his literary legacy, as his evocative narratives continue to offer insights into the state's past and present," the survey said of the Nobel Prize winner.

Californians' second choice was Raymond Chandler, followed by Philip K. Dick.

"It’s fascinating to see the varied preferences across states, reflecting the rich tapestry of our nation's cultural and historical narrative. This survey not only highlights the iconic authors we all know and love but also brings attention to the often unsung heroes of literature who've left an indelible mark on their home states," said Shaun Connell from StoicQuotes.com.

