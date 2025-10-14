California driver pulled over for DIY license plate

The Brief A driver was pulled over in California for displaying a handmade license plate on their vehicle. The California Highway Patrol acknowledged the driver's creativity but confirmed the plate is illegal. Drivers who have lost or had their license plates stolen must get official replacements from the DMV.



A driver was pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer in Merced for a unique reason: their rear license plate was not a state-issued plate, but a handmade one.

What we know:

The driver was pulled over by a CHP officer who noticed the DIY license plate.

While the effort to comply with the law after losing the original plate was acknowledged, California law requires vehicles to display only state-issued plates.

What they're saying:

"We'll give this driver points for creativity," CHP Merced stated, acknowledging the driver's effort.

What you can do:

If your license plates are lost or stolen, you can get replacements through the DMV instead of creating a new one yourself.