California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui, officials say

A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea.

The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

Officials said the 40-year-old man fell into the water and the 42-year-old woman then jumped in to help him.

A good Samaritan reportedly rushed to help when he saw the woman in distress. He was able to pull the woman out of the water, but CPR was unsuccessful, officials said.

ALSO: San Jose State football player dies after being struck by school bus

Firefighters said they found the man unresponsive and were able to extract him from the water.

Both were declared dead at the scene by medics, officials said. They did not release the names of the victims.

This story was reported from Oakland, California.