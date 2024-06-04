California Chipotle breaks into food fight; Woman stands on table, counter during kitchen chaos

article

Chaotic moments at a California Chipotle resembled a scene from a teen movie as a food fight broke out inside the restaurant.

The video, shared by user @quali_tee_392, showed three women screaming and charging at the Chipotle workers in the Vallejo area. One of the women hopped from one of the tables to the cash register counter before she started throwing stuff towards the direction of the kitchen staff. Another woman, in pink shorts, was also seen hopping over the counter and then throwing stuff at the direction of the Chipotle staff. A third woman was seen standing on the wrong side of the counter.

The chaos unfolded as other customers watched in shock. No injuries were announced by the fast-casual chain.

It is unknown what prompted the incident. It is also unknown what the ages of the three female suspects were at the time of the food fight.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to a report from FOX 11's sister station KTVU-TV, the Vallejo Police Department said officers are aware of the now-viral video and is investigating the incident. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been formally announced in the incident.

Below is the NSFW video of the incident: