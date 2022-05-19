California boy dies after accidentally run over by father

article

Authorities were investigating Thursday after a toddler was killed when his father accidentally ran him over with an SUV at their Southern California home, officials said.

The accident occurred shortly after noon Wednesday on the driveway of the residence in Riverside, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Javier Navarro.

The father pulled up to the home in a white Chevy Tahoe and waited for the driveway gate to open, Navarro said.

The man did not see the child, but felt a small bump when he drove onto the property, Navarro said.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Neither father nor son has been identified, the Times said Thursday.