California home to some of America's least-educated cities, study says

The Brief A new WalletHub study ranks Visalia, California, as the least-educated city in the entire U.S. California and Texas have multiple cities among the top 20 least-educated nationwide. The study assessed cities based on 11 metrics including educational attainment and quality of education.



Several cities in California have low rankings for education, and one city in particular ranked the least-educated city in the entire U.S., according to a new WalletHub study.

What we know:

The personal finance website ranked the most and least educated cities in the U.S. and determined that California and Texas ranked as the nation’s least educated cities.

Multiple cities in both states were ranked in the top 20 of least educated cities, including Visalia, California, Bakersfield, California, Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas, and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas.

Here's how California ranked among various metrics used in the study:

Quality & Safety of Schools in California (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 30th

40th – Math Test Scores

37th – Reading Test Scores

50th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

26th – Median SAT Score

1st – Median ACT Score

19th – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers

22nd – Dropout Rate

39th – Bullying Incidence Rate

2nd – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students

1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

Here's the full list of this year's least-educated cities:

Top 20 least-educated cities in the U.S. for 2025

Visalia, California Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas Bakersfield, California Modesto, California Fresno, California Stockton, California Salinas, California Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, North Carolina Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Ocala, Florida Riverside-San Bernadino-Ontario, California Lakeland-Winterhaven, Florida Reading, Pennsylvania Huntington-Ashland, West Virginia-Kentucky-Ohio Lafayette, Louisiana Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania El Paso, Texas Rockford, Illinois

How was the data gathered for the study?

Why you should care:

WalletHub released a new study about the least and most educated cities across the country and their rankings were created by comparing the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key categories, including "Educational Attainment" and "Quality of Education & Attainment Gap." Researchers assessed those categories and graded them on a 100-point scale with 100 representing a perfect score.

The team also used data that centered on the share of Americans 25 years old and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap. Rankings were also created using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, GreatSchools.org , GreatSchools.org -Education Equality Index, Yelp and WalletHub research.