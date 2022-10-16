CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

article

This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget.

Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.

The following LA County locations of Northgate Market are participating in this program:

10801 Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA 90303

944 E. Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011

831 N. Hacienda Blvd, La Puente, CA 91744

16259 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA 907233

828 N. Peck Rd, El Monte, CA 917321

320 W. Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA 91790

11660 E. Firestone Blvd, Norwalk, CA 90650

6801 S. Atlantic Ave, Bell, CA 90201

220 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806

2633 Santa Ana St, South Gate, CA 90280

311-D W. Pacific Coast Hwy, Wilmington, CA 90744

3930 W. Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

15107 S. Atlantic Ave, East Compton, CA 902212

]323 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006

425 S. Soto St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

4700 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807

4700 Inglewood Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230

2038 E. 10th St, Long Beach, CA 9080

49101 E. Telegraph Rd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

4155 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280

The "Más Fresco" program is open to CalFresh recipients 18 years and older, with the goal of promoting more consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. The program, which also includes ongoing discounts and promos on fresh foods, is a partnership among Northgate Markets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and UC San Diego Health.

Apples grown in the US are seen for sale at a supermarket in Glendale, California January 12, 2022. - The seven percent increase in the Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) over the 12 months to December was the highest since June 1982, as p Expand

Here's how the program works.

After enrolling for the free rewards program, participants will be randomly assigned one of two benefits:

Earn $2 for every $1 of CalFresh benefits spent on qualifying fruits or vegetables

Earn $4 for every $1 of CalFresh benefits spent on qualifying fruits or vegetables

Both have maximum rewards of up to $100 per month

Qualifying fruits and vegetables include:

Any variety of whole or cut fruits and vegetables

Bagged fruits and vegetables

Bagged or packaged salad mixtures

Garlic, onion, ginger, jalapenos, peppers and chilies

If you would like to find out if you're eligible for these benefits, tap or click here or call (888)587-8088.