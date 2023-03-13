Bystander rescues boy swept away in Santa Ana River

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo: Orange County Fire Authority

A boy who was swept away into the Santa Ana River by fast-moving waters Sunday was rescued by a Good Samaritan, according to authorities.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority received a call reporting the incident just after 2 p.m. Officials said the boy got too close to the edge and fell into the water. That's when the boy's father jumped in but was unable to reach his son, according to authorities. A bystander saw the child drifting down the river, jumped in, and was able to successfully rescue the boy about half a mile from where he fell into the water.

"A Swift Water Rescue response was launched, but fortunately everyone made it out," OCFA said on social media.

The boy was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

With more wet weather on the way for the region, authorities continue to urge caution near local waterway.

"While we have a break from the rain, there is or may still be water flowing in waterways throughout Orange County. We strongly recommend everyone stay clear. It doesn’t take a lot of water to wash people downriver where there are many dangerous hazards," officials said.