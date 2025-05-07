Byron Scott sued: Former Laker accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in 1987

article

The Brief Former Los Angeles Laker Byron Scott has been accused of assaulting a teenage girl back in 1987. The alleged incident happened when Scott and the Lakers visited Campbell Hall High School in Studio City. At the time, Scott was 26 and his accuser was 15. Scott's lawyer said he thought the girl was of age at the time.



A woman is suing former Los Angeles Laker Byron Scott, claiming he sexually assaulted her at a team event at a Los Angeles-area high school back in 1987. At the time of the alleged incident, Scott was 26, and the woman was 15.

Byron Scott sued for sexual assault

What we know:

In the lawsuit, the woman accuses Scott of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2022, and was amended on May 1 of this year. Scott had petitioned to have his name removed from court documents, but the judge denied him, leading to Scott being identified in the amended complaint.

The alleged victim claimed Scott assaulted her while Scott was visiting Campbell High School in Studio City with the Lakers team, while she was taking summer classes.

The lawsuit said Scott assaulted her "in a locked janitor's closet in the high school gymnasium."

Scott's attorney, Linda Bauermeister, said that Scott is not denying the sexual contact with the girl, but says he thought she was over the age of 18 at the time.

Dig deeper:

The Lakers were visiting the school in 1987 to film an instructional video in the gym and meet students, parents and faculty members. The woman has also named Campbell Hall High in the lawsuit, claiming that school officials failed to protect her. She's asking for $25,000 in damages.

According to the Associated Press, Scott was married to his first wife at the time of the alleged assault. They have three children together, and divorced in 2014.

Scott played in the NBA for 13 seasons, including 11 with the Lakers from 1983-1993, and again in the 1996-1997 season. He also served as the Lakers' head coach for two seasons, from 2014-2016.

Why is this lawsuit coming 35 years later?

Big picture view:

This lawsuit was originally filed in 2022, under a change in California law that both extended the statute of limitations for child sexual assault, and allowed for victims barred from suing under the previous restrictions to come forward.

Prior to 2020, victims of child sexual assault had up to three years or until their 26th birthday to file a claim, whichever came later. The amendment, which Newsom approved in 2019, extended the statute of limitations until victims' 40th birthdays.

When the bill was signed, it also allowed a grace period of three years for victims who were barred from filing a claim under the previous rules to file lawsuits. That period ended in 2022.

What they're saying:

"[Alleged victim] has courageously named Byron Scott for sexually assaulting her when she was just 15 years-old and Campbell Hall School for failing to protect her while on its campus," attorney Kerry Garvis said in a statement to FOX 11. "The assault has had an untold impact on [alleged victim's] life. By coming forward publicly, she hopes to empower other survivors to speak out and hold their abusers accountable."

Scott responds

The other side:

Scott's lawyers sent a statement to FOX 11 on Wednesday regarding the lawsuit.

"Our client is devastated by this complaint [from] a basketball event that took place in 1987," Linda Bauermeister said. She went on to say that Scott, "believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided his family."

What we don't know:

The Associated Press has reached out to Campbell Hall High School for comment, but has not heard back. FOX 11 has chosen to redact the alleged victim's name in the report due to the policy of not naming sexual assault survivors.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673