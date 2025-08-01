Busta Rhymes to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The Brief Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes will be honored with the 2,818th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, August 1. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, with speakers including Chris Rock, LL Cool J, and Chuck D. The star celebrates his decades-long career, which includes 12 Grammy nominations and over 20 million albums sold worldwide.



Busta Rhymes will be honored with the 2,818th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the recording category on Friday, Aug. 1.

What we know:

The star ceremony for Busta Rhymes will be held at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. with speakers including Chris Rock, LL Cool J, and Chuck D.

You can watch the ceremony live at walkoffame.com.

The backstory:

A trailblazer in hip-hop, Busta Rhymes has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and earned 12 Grammy nominations.

He began his career as a founding member of the group Leaders of the New School before launching his solo career with his 1996 debut, "The Coming."

His sophomore album, "When Disaster Strikes," was called "the turning point" of his career by Pitchfork.

He has released many hit songs, including "Put Your Heads Where My Eyes Can See, "Break Ya Neck," and "Touch It."

In the early 2000s, he set a Guinness World Record for the most words in a hit single with "Break Ya Neck."

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stated "the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of hip-hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood’s iconic sidewalk."

She added, "his talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture."

Busta Rhymes is revered by many of his peers. Jay-Z and KRS-One have both called him "the greatest performer of all time," while Phife Dawg dubbed him "the James Brown of hip-hop."

What's next:

As he receives his star, Busta Rhymes is preparing for the release of his next full-length album, "Vengeance."

He is also returning to the big screen on August 1 in Paramount's reboot of "The Naked Gun," starring alongside Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.