Burglary suspect fatally shot by sheriff's deputy in Hesperia

An investigation is underway after a burglary suspect was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Hesperia Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at a home in the 13200 block of Sunland Street.

Authorities had responded to the home on a report of a burglary in progress. That's when they confronted the suspect and opened fire. The suspect died at the scene, authorities said.

One deputy suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.



