Burglars use U-Haul truck to break into North Hollywood warehouse

Los Angeles Police Department officers interrupted a burglary crew that used a large rental truck to smash their way into a North Hollywood warehouse overnight.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, LAPD officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 10800 block of Burbank Boulevard, located near the intersection of Vineland Avenue. The caller stated the suspects used a U-Haul and plowed into the gate and garage of the building.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found at least eight suspects at the warehouse who ran from the scene and went in different directions. The LAPD then set up a large perimeter around the area and had a K9 unit at the scene.

SkyFOX was overhead when one of the suspects was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. By that time, at least two suspects were arrested, including a documented gang member, authorities said. The other suspects remain at large.

SkyFOX was overhead as a man accused of breaking into a business in North Hollywood was taken into custody on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Investigators believe the targeted business makes essential oils.

The investigation is active and ongoing and the public is being asked to avoid the area.