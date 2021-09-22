Burglars ram U-Haul truck into Tarzana cell phone repair shop

Police said Wednesday a group of burglars used a moving truck to smash their way into a family-owned business in Tarzana overnight.

The burglary was reported around 3 a.m. at the A2Z Wireless iPhone Repair shop that repairs cell phones and also sells merchandise. The shop is located near the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

According to witnesses, two men driving a 20-foot U-Haul truck arrived at the cell phone repair shop and backed the truck right into the store. The two suspects then proceeded to steal many of the items in the store before leaving the scene.

The owner told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette some of the items stolen from the store include phones, iPads, accessories, and MacBooks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD's West Valley Division.

