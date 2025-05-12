Burglar cuts through ceiling before breaking into Mort's Deli in Tarzana

The Brief A burglar broke into Mort's Deli in Tarzana through the ceiling and stole about $2,000 in petty cash and tips. Surveillance footage captured the suspect cutting through the roof and accessing the storage and office area.



A popular deli in Tarzana is picking up the pieces after a burglar broke into the restaurant through the ceiling.

Surveillance videos show the burglars cutting through the roof of Mort's Deli on Clark Street around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, May 12.

"That is where he made his entry into our storage and office area," restaurant manager Don Barone told FOX 11's Gina Silva. "Through the ceiling he hopped down and then had his way with our locked cabinet where we had petty cash and all our workers tips for the week or so."

In all, the suspect took about $2,000 in petty cash and tips, FOX 11's Gina Silva was told by restaurant staff.

Employees and customers are upset but not entirely surprised. They say crime in the area has been a constant concern.

"One of our neighbors was just robbed yesterday in the parking lot here, had a necklace ripped right off of her neck," Barone said on Monday.

"It's a sickening feeling," said customer Bill Moran. "It makes it difficult because it's almost like you can't go anywhere anymore."

Employees are hoping that people will recognize the suspect from the video and call the Los Angeles Police Department.