Burbank Police ask for public's help locating stolen urn containing victim's mother's ashes

Burbank Police on Wednesday sought the public's help in locating a stolen urn containing the victim's mother's ashes.

Around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, police said the victim had several items stolen from her vehicle in Burbank. The theft occurred in the 4400 block of Sarah Street.

The urn was among the stolen items. It is red and inscribed with the name, Anita Sue Fowler.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may know the whereabouts of the urn, was asked to call the Burbank Police, at 818-238-3000.

