OC authorities investigating hazmat leak in Buena Park business

At least ten people were assessed by paramedics Friday following a hazmat leak inside a Buena Park business.

The incident was reported around 9:55 a.m. in the 6500 block of Caballero Boulevard, located near the intersection of Knott and Orangethrope avenues.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed multiple agencies at the scene.

Multiple agencies were at the scene of a reported leak inside a Buena Park business on Friday, Oct. 13.

A hazmat team was called in to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.