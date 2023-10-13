11 hospitalized following ammonia leak in Buena Park building

Eleven people were hospitalized after a hazmat leak, later determined to be ammonia, occurred inside a commercial building in Buena Park Friday.

The incident was reported around 9:55 a.m. in the 6500 block of Caballero Boulevard, located near the intersection of Knott and Orangethrope avenues.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed multiple agencies at the scene.

Multiple agencies were at the scene of a reported leak inside a Buena Park business on Friday, Oct. 13.

Officials with the Orange County Fire Authority said crews isolated the area and treated those who were exposed to the hazardous material.

A total of 12 patients were triaged at the scene and 11 of them were taken to the hospital in stable condition, the OCFA said.

A hazardous materials team was working to mitigate the leak and the public is being asked to avoid using Caballero Blvd. until further notice.