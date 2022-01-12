Budweiser slipping golden cans into beer packs for chance to win $1M

Fans of Budweiser should keep their eyes peeled for a "Willy Wonka"-style golden can in their case of beer, as they could become a lucky million-dollar winner.

Anheuser-Busch, which produces the beer, is placing several golden cans in specially-marked packs of beer across the U.S., a nod to the golden ticket that the fictional Willy Wonka character hides in his chocolate bars. Anyone who finds a can will be eligible to win a $1 million grand prize as part of its "Live Like a King" sweepstakes.

The company said there’s also a second way to enter their sweepstakes without buying Budweiser. People can also visit the brewer’s website and print a photo of the can. They are then asked to wrap the image around another soda can or glass and share a photo of themselves holding it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

To enter, participants must tag @budweiserusa and include the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.

The contest began on Jan. 10, 2022, and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 20. One winner will be selected in a random drawing on "or about" February 21, 2022, according to the official rules on Anheuser-Busch’s website.

The winner will then be notified via direct message on social media, from which time they will have 48 hours to respond and accept the prize.

Anheuser-Busch, a subsidiary of Belgium-based AB InBev and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has previously offered fans a chance to strike gold. In 2016, it placed golden beer cans in Bud Light cases for a chance to win Super Bowl tickets for life.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.