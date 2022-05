Lanes are closed on northbound I-15 at Kenwood Avenue due to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Bernardino National Forest, the fire has burned 15 acres. Just before 2 p.m., officials tweeted that the forward rate of spread has been stopped.

The estimated time of reopening the two closed lanes on NB-15 is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.