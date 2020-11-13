Brush fire breaks out in Malibu off Pacific Coast Highway

A first-alarm brush fire broke out in Malibu near Tuna Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway on Friday morning.

Currently, the fire has burned about half an acre.

Fire authorities said the fire was moving uphill and with heavy fuel.

PCH is closed in both directions and officials are diverting traffic off the highway. Just before 7 a.m., FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported there was a heavy backup on the northbound lanes.

Los Angeles City and County firefighters were working to knock out the flames.

Weather conditions were favorable in the firefight with light winds, high humidity and cool temperatures.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.