Brianna Kupfer murder trial begins: Prosecutors say alleged killer recorded attack

article

Two years after 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer was stabbed to death, the man charged with her death, 39-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, sits in court, facing life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the murder.

The UCLA architectural design student was working at a boutique furniture store in Hancock Park when she was stabbed 26 times. Prosecutors say there are images from security cameras of Smith at the store, along with his DNA on a knife left behind. Prosecutors also have a digital audio recorder they claim Smith left behind. On the recording, they claim are his ranting about his hatred of women, as well as a recording of the killing.

Judge Mildred Escobedo did not allow the media to get a copy of the recording, which the prosecution played during their opening statement. The sounds were so disturbing that Brianna's family walked out of the courtroom.

SUGGESTED: Shawn Laval Smith: Suspected killer of Brianna Kupfer has a long history of arrests

SUGGESTED: Brianna Kupfer's parents speak out ahead of trial of her alleged murderer

Smith, who is being ordered to wear a spit mask due to past outbursts in court, sat quietly through the prosecution's presentation. At times, he stared at the family, wrote notes on a pad, and showed little reaction to disturbing crime scene photos, or the sound of a voice coming out of the recorder saying "it's over (expletive)" repeatedly, on which Brianna is heard whimpering "I wanted to help you."

The defense opted not to make an opening statement. Smith does face life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of the murder with special circumstances of using a knife and lying in wait.