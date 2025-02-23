Breaking barriers and making magic: Dr. Kenrick “Ice" McDonald’s historic journey

The Brief Dr. Kenrick "Ice" McDonald, a Hall of Fame master magician, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Black magicians. McDonald's passion for magic began at age 10, inspired by an incomplete magic kit. He was also inspired by the African American magic duo Goldfinger and Dove, leading him to visualize himself as a magician.



Dr. Kenrick "Ice" McDonald, a Hall of Fame master magician, has dedicated his career to preserving the legacy of Black magicians.

From his early beginnings with a magic kit to becoming the first Black president of the Society of American Magicians, McDonald has broken barriers and inspired future generations.

Preserving the legacy of Black magicians

The backstory:

Dr. Kenrick "Ice" McDonald has worn many hats throughout his career, including documentary producer, author, speaker, and master magician.

But he considers his work in preserving the legacy of Black magicians as one of his most significant contributions.

McDonald highlights historical figures such as Richard Potter, the first professional magician in America, and Henry "Box" Brown, a 19th-century magician known for his daring escape from slavery.

"Richard Potter, born in the 1700s, was the first professional magician in America, Black or white, to hold that role," McDonald said.

Breaking barriers

Timeline:

McDonald's journey into magic began at the age of 10 when his father gifted him an incomplete magic kit. Despite the missing pieces, he taught himself tricks through imagination.

"My imagination was crazy back then, and I was able to figure out how these things worked just by playing with them—even with pieces missing," he said.

His passion for magic was solidified after seeing Goldfinger and Dove, one of the first African American magic duos on television.

"Then I was able to visualize myself as a magician, because sometimes you need to see the thing before you can become the thing."

Over the years, McDonald broke barriers, becoming the first Black president of the Society of American Magicians and contributing to the creation of a tribute wall for Black magicians at Hollywood's Magic Castle.

A historical election

What they're saying:

Reflecting on his historic election as the first Black president of the Society of American Magicians, McDonald said, "When I got inducted, I was like—wow—I’m the first Black president since 1902! And then I was like wow. Man. I’m the first Black president since 1902? You see? It gave me two different views of what’s going on."

Creating a legacy

Why you should care:

McDonald's work is not just about magic; it's about creating a legacy and inspiring future generations. He aims to leave "magical breadcrumbs" for those who come after him, ensuring that the contributions of Black magicians are recognized and celebrated.

His performances transcend racial and cultural boundaries, reminding audiences of the universal wonder of magic.

"We take grown folks back to their childhood—that sense of wonder where they first saw that ‘aha moment.’"

"Magic is the great equalizer—you’re white, I’m Black—Asian over here, but when that curtain opens, you see that I’m Black for maybe one minute, and then the magic takes over," he said. "If we get rid of all of that pre-conceived whatever, we can live a really wonderful life."

Inspiring future generations

What's next:

McDonald continues to inspire the next generation of magicians, including young performers of color studying within the Academy of Magical Arts’ Junior Society.

His recent participation in a Black History Month event at The Magic Castle showcased the talents of African American magicians from across the U.S. and Canada, further cementing his role in making history with every illusion.

"This is one of the busiest places, so we put it right here so people can see that these artists did exist," McDonald explained.