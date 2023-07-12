Boyle Heights murder under investigation

A homicide investigation was underway in Boyle Heights after a passerby discovered a body Wednesday morning.

The passerby noticed a body on a sidewalk near the intersection of Sixth Street and Euclid Avenue around 6 a.m. and contacted authorities.

Los Angeles City firefighters found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and bullets on the ground. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and no further information was immediately available.

