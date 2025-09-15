Alleged armed man shot in Boyle Heights after foot pursuit: LAPD

A man allegedly armed with a gun was shot and wounded after running from Los Angeles Police Department officers in the Boyle Heights area late Sunday night.

What we know:

LAPD officials said the incident happened in the 2400 block of Malabar and N. Soto streets around 10:45 pm on Sunday, Sept. 14 as officers were patrolling the area.

LAPD says they encountered an armed suspect leading officers on a short pursuit on foot to the back alley of an apartment complex.

During the pursuit, investigators said the male suspect produced a handgun, which led officers to open fire. The suspect was struck and was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities.