Federal agents find man hidden in gas tank at US-Mexico border

The Brief Federal agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry discovered a Mexican national concealed within a modified gas tank of a 2005 GMC SUV. The man suffered burn injuries and was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital for emergency treatment. A 20-year-old driver was arrested and booked into a San Diego correctional facility after a CBP canine team alerted officers to the vehicle.



A routine border inspection at the U.S.-Mexico border turned into a rescue operation when federal agents discovered a man hidden inside a vehicle’s fuel system.

What we know:

The incident happened on Feb. 27 at around 7:30 p.m. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 20-year-old man driving a 2005 GMC SUV approached the border for inspection.

A CBP canine team alerted officers to the vehicle’s undercarriage, prompting another search.

Further investigation led officers to discover a Mexican national squeezed into a non-factory compartment built directly into the vehicle's gas tank, officials said.

The man was taken out of the compartment and transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista to be treated for burns in what federal officials called a smuggling attempt.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego, authorities said.

What they're saying:

San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin emphasized the disregard for safety inherent in these operations.

"This case underscores the dangerous and inhumane tactics employed by smugglers who prioritize profit over human lives," Marin stated. "Thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, this individual was located and removed from a life-threatening situation, subsequently receiving the medical attention they needed."

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver or the man in the gas tank were not disclosed.

The current medical condition of the man is not known.

It's unclear what the relationship is between the driver and the man.

It's unknown if the man in the gas tank will face charges.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors are expected to file formal smuggling charges against the 20-year-old driver.

Meanwhile, the individual found inside the vehicle will remain under medical supervision until cleared for processing by immigration authorities.

CBP has indicated that they will continue to increase surveillance and canine sweeps at the port of entry to disrupt similar high-risk smuggling attempts.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.