Popular Boney Island treehouse in Sherman Oaks torn down

The Brief The popular Boney Island treehouse in Sherman Oaks has been torn down after 24 years. The homeowner said this comes after years of zoning disputes with the city. Boney Island is part of a popular Halloween event that draws hundreds to the Sherman Oaks neighborhood.



What used to be a neighborhood landmark is now just a pile of debris heading to a landfill.

What we know:

The popular treehouse, the centerpiece of Boney Island, a beloved Halloween event in Sherman Oaks, has officially been torn down.

Neighbors began complaining about the large crowds, so Boney Island was moved to a natural history museum. After that, Rick Polizzi says the city came for the treehouse that occupied his yard for nearly 25 years.

What they're saying:

"The city has started a criminal trial on it, and that trial is on Wednesday, and the city is going to make me pay for court costs. And it's just kind of being a bully. And so I'm taking it down. We're paying for it to get taken down. So they dismiss the charges," Polizzi said.

According to Polizzi, the dispute stemmed from a zoning issue. But after spending more than $50,000 on legal fees and zoning permits, the former Simpsons producer accepted defeat.

"To our home in the tree, we have loved you for 24 years. You may be torn down, but never forgotten. Thank you for the memories that will last a lifetime," an Instagram post read.