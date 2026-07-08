Bone Thugs-N-Harmony honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

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The Brief Hip-hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony received the 2,851st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, celebrating a 35-year musical career. Fellow hip-hop pioneers Ice-T and Fat Joe spoke at the ceremony, praising the legendary Cleveland group's lasting influence and health. The historic ceremony took place just two days before the Grammy-winning group kicks off their upcoming concert tour in Garden Grove.



Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was officially honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, cementing their legacy as one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history.

The ceremony celebrated their 35-year career, marked by three chart-topping albums, a Grammy Award, and a unique melodic style that revolutionized the genre.

What we know:

The iconic group—comprising Krayzie Bone (Anthony Henderson), Layzie Bone (Steven Howse), Bizzy Bone (Bryon Anthony McCane II), Wish Bone (Charles C. Scruggs Jr.), and Flesh-n-Bone (Stanley Howse)—unveiled the 2,851st star at 6126 Hollywood Blvd., near Gower Street.

Formed in Cleveland in 1991 as B.O.N.E. Enterpri$e, the group was discovered by the late N.W.A rapper Eazy-E, who signed them to Ruthless Records in 1993.

They went on to achieve massive success, including their 1995 No. 1 album "E 1999 Eternal" and the 1997 Grammy-winning tribute single "Tha Crossroads."

Brothers Steven and Stanley Howse, alongside their cousin Charles Scruggs Jr. and their fellow group mates, delivered emotional acceptance speeches to a crowd of cheering fans.

What they're saying:

The event brought out major figures in the rap community to pay tribute to the group's survival and relevance.

"Usually, you only see people like this, we only get together during bad times," Ice-T told the crowd. "Let's just applaud the fact that all Bone Thugs are alive, healthy and here."

Radio personality Big Boy, who hosted the ceremony, echoed the sentiment of their enduring legacy.

"They remain one of the most influential and best-selling hip-hop groups of all time. Matter of fact, I love to call these fellas veterans and relevant at the same damn time," he said.

Reflecting on their journey from Cleveland, Stanley Howse said, "From the trenches to the stars, we've been through it all, through the fire and the rain. We came from a place where opportunities were way too limited, so to be here standing with my brothers is something that I don't take for granted."

"All I ever wanted to see was my homeboys successful. All I ever wanted in life was for us to prosper," Howse added.

In an official statement, the group shared their gratitude: "Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a blessing beyond words. Coming from Cleveland, we never imagined that the music we created would touch so many lives around the world. This honor belongs not only to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, but to our families, our city, our fans, and everyone who believed in us from the beginning."

What's next:

Following the historic induction ceremony, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be heading straight back to the stage. The group is scheduled to begin a new concert tour this week, kicking off on Friday at the Garden Amp in Garden Grove.