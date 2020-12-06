Bomb threat forces passenger plane from Russia to evacuate at JFK

Expand / Collapse search
By Lucas Manfredi
General view of departure hall of Terminal 1 at JFK airport. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A plane at New York City's JFK Airport was evacuated Sunday following a bomb threat, according to the Port Authority Police Department. 

Authorities told Fox News the threat was received from an incoming flight from Moscow, Russia, which landed at the New York airport at about 3:49 p.m. EST with approximately 250 passengers.

JFK Airport said in a tweet that it is "fully open and flights are operating without delays" and that emergency personnel and activity may be observed.

Police added that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. 