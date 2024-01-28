Bomb squad gives all clear in West Hollywood after 'suspicious package' found

article

Deputies in West Hollywood have given the all clear after an investigation into a "supicious package found out in front of a business on Melrose Avenue.

Reports began coming in about the suspicious package around 1:30 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear what business the package was found in front of.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies have evacuated nearby buildings while the bomb squad investigated.

Images from the scene from the Citizen app showed a deputy's cruiser and police tape closing off the intersection of Rangeley Avenue and N. Robertson Boulevard.

By 2:30 p.m., deputies had given the "Code 4," indicating there was no threat, though officials did not say what the package was.

No other information was immediately available.