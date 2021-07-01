Bomb squad called after reports of 'suspicious person' dropping fireworks on 101 Freeway, CHP says

article

Authorities are investigating after reports of a person dumping fireworks on the 101 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of a suspicious person dropping fireworks onto the 101 Freeway near Palo Tomato Canyon Road a little after 7:30 p.m Thursday.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

CHP says no one is in custody as of Thursday night. So far no injuries have been reported.

CHP says officers on scene are waiting for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's bomb squad to arrive.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.