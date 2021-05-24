Body found on the northbound 110 Freeway near the 105 interchange

article

A body was discovered on the side of a freeway lane Monday morning near the interchange of the 110 and 105 Freeways.

The man's body was discovered around 5:35 a.m. on the side of the northbound 110 Freeway in the south Los Angeles area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not available on the identity of the man or on his cause of death.

Four northbound lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the death.

Additional details were not immediately available.

CNS contributed to this report.