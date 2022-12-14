Bloomington Halloween shooting: $10,000 reward offered in arrest of gunman who killed 15-year-old boy

article

A San Bernardino County community continues its search for justice after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Halloween house party.

On Wednesday, the family of Robert Plyley spoke at a press conference pleading the public to come forward if they have information on the deadly shooting in Bloomington. Plyley was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

Plyley was shot and killed after stepping in to help during a fight.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told FOX 11 in a previous report about what she saw, and the chaos following the shooting:

"There were at least 300 to 500 people in the neighborhood," said Shannon, back on November 1. "I honestly thought maybe it was one of those TikTok things where people came from all over, because I was like there's no other way on a school night with these young kids."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party

She said in the Nov. 1 interview that she and her husband heard the gunshot.

"I would say there was a single gunshot. My husband was like, 'get in the house,'" she said back in November.

That was when chaos began to unfold.

"We saw everybody running. [People saying], 'He's dead,' ‘They have a gun,’ 'He's got a gun,' and it was just like a stampede of kids running. It was actually very scary," said Shannon back in November.

A $10,000 reward is offered for anyone who can help authorities find and arrest the suspect in Plyley's death. Since the shooting, a photo of the person of interest have since been released by deputies: