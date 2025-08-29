Blippi takes over Discovery Cube LA

Discovery Cube Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley is the final stop of three on Blippi’s nationwide road trip, "Be Like Blippi Week".

Discovery Cube LA guests can experience all the fun of Blippi with unforgettable experiences starting with a live Blippi special appearance on Friday, August 29.

Blippi will lead a fun-filled game of "Blippi Says", teach some Blippified dance moves, and host a lively sing and-dance-along for the whole crowd for his brand-new song "Curious Like Me!"

The adventure will be extended with an immersive "Be Like Blippi Pop Up" experience—a colorful, interactive transformation of Discovery Cube LA featuring playful, Blippi‑inspired zones filled with learning, games, and photo‑worthy moments through September 28.

Blippi is known for his engaging educational content focused on exploration, movement, and play and has a dedicated following of nearly 15 million YouTube subscribers.

