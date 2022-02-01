Black woman protests for more than 600 days in Sherman Oaks, promoting positive change

For more than 600 days in a row, a Black woman has led a daily protest outside the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Latora Green started her protest on May 31, 2020. She was laid off from a human resources job, and decided she wanted to promote positive change in the community.



"It was a blessing in disguise for me because if it wasn't for the pandemic, I would not be out here. I decided to come out [to the Sherman Oaks Galleria] and make some noise. I didn't even have a poster yet. I had my fist up in the air, and I was using my voice and I told some people, 'I'm going to start a nonprofit,'" she said.



Soon after, Green launched her nonprofit organization, "The Valley of Change." The organization is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization and holds a protest daily in front of the Galleria. It was inspired by the Black Lives Matter Movement in direct response to the Justice for George Floyd movement. The nonprofit aims to promote Black Lives Matter, an end to police brutality, and an end to systemic racism.



"We want equality, Black lives matter, to end police brutality, and to love us," Green said. "Don't just love our culture. Love us. We're the same as everyone else. Our skin color is just different. That's it so we're here to say Black lives, they matter every single day."



Green protests daily, either by herself, with her husband or with volunteers.



"Whether it's one person, five, fifty, one hundred, one thousand, I don't think the community cares about that. It's empowering and inspiring to constantly see the same person every single day. It's a big sacrifice but it's beautiful and hopefully other people will know, if you start something by yourself, that's OK, people will catch on and you inspire them to do that as well," said Green.

The Valley of Change is community-focused, and its reach is outside the valley too.



"We actually go out into the community. We do back-to-school supply giveaways. We've been in Watts, Baldwin Hills. We've been at different schools, and just trying to build up the community. We help marginalized communities, the unhoused. They [unhoused] are our neighbors. They are family so we do hygiene kits for them," said Green.



Green said she didn't use to keep track of the days until people kept asking her how long she had been protesting.



"People ask me ‘What day are you on' and I never kept count of that, but more people started asking, and we had to put it on our website, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, it's been this many days.' It does not feel like it, especially when you're passionate about it and you're doing it for you, your family and the community and honestly you gotta do something good in your community, you've gotta be a part of that change," said Green.



Green always gives the peace sign to drivers and passersby. The sign has become a signature for her.



"For me, it's unity and togetherness so even though they're not out physically standing out here on the corner with us, they're in the car and they're still with us. It's important to keep doing the peace sign because we're not here to cause destruction or anything, we're here for unity, togetherness and for them to be inspired," said Green.



Green said though she welcomes volunteers, there are other ways to help the mission too.



"If you can't come to the corner, if you can't protest, you can get change in your community. You can go to Black-owned restaurants, Black-owned businesses, buy books, educate yourself. There's different ways you can build up the community and support Black people," said Green.



The Valley of Change has led marches and vigils too.



"We've had vigils. We've done marches. We've shut the street down in remembrance of different people that have been killed by police. We're just saying enough is enough. We gotta keep pushing. We have a long way to go, and it's for generations ahead," said Green.

Green said the best part of her day is seeing children become part of the change.



"Just being able to see the kids [is the best part]. The kids come by and make a difference," said Green.



Green has made a lot of connections by speaking with residents in the community who pass by and ask her questions.



"We get more love than hate. I love having conversations with our neighbors. A lot of them, we're friends now after being out here for almost two years, so it's a beautiful thing. People going by, they're gonna remember this when they're at jury duty. They're gonna remember this when they're at work. They're gonna remember The Valley of Change and how they taught them so much," said Green.



However, it is not always easy. Green has been subjected to racial slurs while protesting too.



"It's a risk being out here. You don't know people's mentalities, their mindset, what they're going through. Just hearing racial slurs, that's the hard part you know. It is hard. You're going to have counter-protesters, but you have to remember at the end of it, what are you trying to do, what's your main goal? My goal is empowerment, education and to be an inspiration to the community, and let them know Black lives, they matter, and we're not going anywhere," she said.



People often ask Green when she will stop protesting, and she said she does not have an answer yet.



"I just know in my heart, it's not over. It's not time to stop. I feel we're building so many connections. It starts with one person, and if you can sacrifice and be that one person to come out here, and it's not a hardship or a negative impact on your family life, do it. It's about empowerment and inspiration, so for me, I'll sacrifice, and I will be here," she said.



The Valley of Change is 100% donation-based. The daily protest in front of the Sherman Oaks Galleria is from 12-8 p.m.

