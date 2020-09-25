Black-owned brewery giving back to the community in South Los Angeles

The first Black-owned independent craft brewer —South Los Angeles Beverage Company— is launching its first beer label, People's Republic of South Central (PRSC) on September 26. One hundred percent of net proceeds benefit charitable initiatives in South Central Los Angeles for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners Craig Bowers and Samuel Chawinga plan to open the first-ever craft brewery in 2021, with a mission to increase diversity in the industry and build the community in South Los Angeles.

Their outreach includes job training and creating opportunities. They plan to employ at least 75% of the South Los Angeles Beverage Company staff locally.

But before the pair isn’t waiting for the business to open before giving back. They’ve already distributed chrome books to students in a South LA to help them learn during the pandemic.

It’s first beer which will launch this weekend is called “Legacy.” It’s a hazy IPA featuring Motueka, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops with flavors of pineapple, lychee, lemon verbena, and nectarine. Again, all proceeds go to charity. It’s available for pre-order at PRSCbrand.com.