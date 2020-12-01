Expand / Collapse search
Biden shows off walking boot on his injured foot

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 5 NY

Biden in a walking boot

President-elect Joe Biden was seen in public in Delaware wearing an orthopedic walking boot.

WILMINGTON, Del. - President-elect Joe Biden was seen in public on Tuesday wearing an orthopedic walking boot. This was his first appearance since he fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs on Saturday.

When Biden arrived at a theater in Wilmington for a news conference where he was to introduce his key economic team, a reporter shouted, "How's your foot?"

Biden then shook the injured right limb, which is in the boot, for the reporters and photographers who were kept a distance away.

The president-elect twisted his ankle while he was playing with Major, a German shepherd. The next day, he went to see an orthopedist. 

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, said X-rays didn't show signs of a fracture but a subsequent CT scan revealed small fractures in two bones in the middle of his right foot. Biden will need to wear the boot for several weeks, O'Connor said.

This story was produced from New York.

