USPS truck overturns in Beverly Hills crash after driver reportedly runs red light

A United States Postal Service worker was hospitalized after their truck overturned in a two-car collision in Beverly Hills late Friday morning.

Officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department said the crash was reported around 11:05 a.m. at the intersection of Foothill Road and Burton Way.

The driver of the USPS vehicle told first responders he was in pain and was taken to an area hospital for his injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation reveals that the second vehicle was traveling westbound and likely ran a red light when it T-boned the postal truck.

No further information was immediately released.