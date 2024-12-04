Beverly Hills teacher who criticized Trump files administrative claim over wrongful termination

The Brief A former teacher filed a claim against Beverly Hills Unified alleging wrongful termination and violation of her First Amendment rights. The teacher contends she was fired over a Facebook post criticizing Donald Trump. The post also involved her reaction to a group of pro-Trump students who gathered outside a classroom to celebrate his re-election. BHUSD denies her claim, saying she retired from full-time teaching years ago.



A former Beverly Hills High School teacher has filed an administrative claim against the school district for alleged wrongful termination and violation of her First Amendment rights over a Facebook post she made criticizing President-elect Donald Trump and his followers, her attorney said Wednesday.

Joanie Garratt, an AP History teacher with over 30 years in the Beverly Hills Unified School District, contends she was fired over the post, which also involved her reaction to a group of pro-Trump students who gathered Nov. 6 to celebrate Trump's re-election outside a classroom where the school's Black Student Union was meeting.

The Black students reported being the targets of racist slurs from those in the pro-Trump crowd, who also allegedly harassed students who did not support Trump, according to civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone.

A claim sets the stage for a potential lawsuit, serving as a precursor to litigation. It is essentially a demand for compensation. Garratt -- who contends she suffers loss of sleep, emotional distress and other injuries as a result of her alleged dismissal -- is seeking at least $50,000 and potentially an order of reinstatement, according to the claim.

In a statement to City News Service, BHUSD Superintendent of Schools Michael Bregy said the district denies the assertion that Garratt was terminated from her teaching position.

"Ms. Garratt retired from full-time teaching in BHUSD years ago and was serving and remains a substitute teacher in the district," he said. "No action was taken to dismiss her or any other employee in the last month."

Bregy continued, "Our focus remains on fostering an educational environment where students and staff are respected and valued. We encourage meaningful discussions that prioritize mutual understanding, respect, and accountability. BHUSD will continue to uphold its standards and policies to ensure that our schools are spaces where all voices can be expressed thoughtfully and responsibly."

Garratt insists she never discussed Trump, the election or the pro-Trump students' demonstration in her classes. Her comment was made on her own Facebook account, on her own time, and as such is an example of protected political speech, DeSimone said.

"Joanie's post, which criticized harassment at the rally and attributed student conduct to political rhetoric whipped up as part of Donald Trump's re-election strategy, is constitutionally protected speech," the attorney said.

Garratt retired from full-time teaching after 30 years in the district, including 15 at BHHS, but remained active in the district as a substitute and volunteered as the faculty facilitator for the school's Interact Club, which emphasizes community service, DeSimone said.

The attorney said Garratt was hired by the district last month as a substitute teacher for one month to get students prepared for the rigorous AP U.S. History exam. She started Nov. 4 and was expected to teach through Dec. 5, but on Nov. 6, the day after the election, student supporters of Trump held a rally and then marched through the halls displaying Trump flags, banners and regalia, according to DeSimone.

That evening, Garratt posted on Facebook: "I'm back at BHHS on a long term assignment teaching AP US History again. I enjoy it immensely & only sub when I can seriously teach."

She continued, "I was, however, disheartened by a recent event on campus the day after the election. A MAGA faction dressed in full Trump regalia (banners draped around them, flying banners, red hats) not only had a MAGA rally on campus but harassed & intimidated many other non-MAGA students and specifically targeted the class where the Black Student Union was meeting, yelling all kinds of racial slurs. Some students arrived at school truly upset & even crying only to be bullied later by their classmates. And don't blame the administration for this. They are dealing with it. This comes from their leader, His Majesty, King Trump."

DeSimone said that despite no reported disruptions in her classroom, Garratt was terminated on Nov. 13. Assistant Superintendent Matthew Horvath informed her during a brief phone call that her post led to her dismissal, citing no further explanation, the attorney said.

"This decision contradicts BHUSD's policy that personal beliefs or activities outside of work should not be grounds for disciplinary action unless they violate the law or policy," DeSimone said in a statement. "This post was entirely within Joanie's right of free speech and violated neither the law nor district policy. We intend to fully vindicate Ms. Garratt's rights and filing this administrative claim is the first step in that legal journey for justice."