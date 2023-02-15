Beverly Hills mansion where mobster was killed now on the market for $17 million

From the outside, it may seem like just another extraordinary mansion in the famed Beverly Hills flats. But this 1928 Spanish Colonial-style three-story home on North Linden Drive is a stand-out, thanks to its dark and not-so-secret past.

The mansion is where infamous mobster Bugsy Siegel was shot and killed more than 75 years ago. His murder remains unsolved, but the cold case is getting more attention these days since the home recently went on the market for $16.995 million.

FOX 11 got an exclusive look inside the home with the woman trying to sell it, listing agent Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates.

At 7,100 square feet, the home on half an acre boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, formal and informal dining areas, a library, and plenty of living and playing spaces.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Beverly Hills mansion where mobster Bugsy Siegel was killed in 1947 is up for sale for nearly $17 million.

The kitchen is modernized, as are other areas, but Nourmand saud the sellers, who have lived in this historic home for more than 20 years, have done their best to maintain its 1920s authenticity

The property itself is gated for privacy. The resort-like backyard and driveway are massive.

Bugsy Siegel was murdered in the home in 1947. It happened in the living room. Siegel was shot four times, according to the Mob Museum.

The mystery gunman fired through a side window in the living room. The glass has, of course, since been replaced, but the framing remains the same all these years later.

If only walls could talk.