Beverly Hills family harassed, tormented by neighbor

A family in Beverly Hills has come forward with allegations of harassment by a neighbor spanning seven years.

According to Dr. Navanjun Grewal and his wife Christina Grewal, the incidents range from vandalism to racial slurs.

The couple has documented numerous many of these instances of their neighbor's aggressive behavior on camera, including spraying water on their property, throwing cement mix on their vehicles, and using derogatory language.

Despite their efforts to seek legal recourse, including obtaining a restraining order, the couple has faced challenges in holding their neighbor accountable. The judge's reluctance to grant a restraining order highlights the difficulty in addressing harassment from neighbors, despite evidence of intentional wrongdoing.

Frustrated by the lack of action from law enforcement, Christina created an Instagram account to share their experiences publicly.

The account, "Crescent_Grenade," serves as a platform to shed light on their ordeal and seek support from the community.

In response to inquiries, the Beverly Hills Police Department stated that they are actively working with the Grewal family to gather evidence for potential criminal charges. Any criminal case established will be referred to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for further consideration.

Efforts to reach the neighbor for comment were unsuccessful, as they declined to respond to any of FOX 11's inquiries.

The Grewal family hopes that by sharing their story, they can raise awareness of the challenges they face and prompt action to address the ongoing harassment they endure.