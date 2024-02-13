Video shows burglar falling into swimming pool while fleeing from cops

This burglary fail ended with a big splash.

Video posted by Beverly Hills Police shows a burglary suspect attempting to flee from officers by escaping through a backyard.

Video shows the man jumping out of the house through a window. He then grabs a tall ladder and attempts to climb a patio or backhouse, but he looses his grip and falls in the pool.

The ladder then falls into the pool and on top of him.

Beverly Hills police say the suspect attempted to flee when he heard police coming. He was arrested shortly after falling into the pool.